Mobile home fire leaves 2 hurt, 1 critically, in northeast valley

A fire official says one person is hospitalized in critical condition and another was treated at the scene of a fire that gutted a trailer home in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says the baze was reported just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Purdue Way, not far from Gowan and Pecos roads.

The names of the injured people weren't made public. Buchanan says one is being treated at the University Medical Center burn unit in Las Vegas.

Buchanan says Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire crews helped quell flames, and the American Red Cross is helping three adults who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. A damage estimate wasn't immediately made.