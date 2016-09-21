NLV doctor arrested on suspicion of inappropriate touching

North Las Vegas police on Wednesday morning arrested a doctor accused of inappropriately touching a patient.

Jorge Burgos, 50, was arrested at his office in the 1800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Civic Center Drive, police said. He was jailed on counts of open and gross lewdness.

Police disclosed few details; the investigation is ongoing, and they said they're looking to speak with more possible victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.