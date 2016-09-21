Police ID suspect in beating deaths of couple at apartment

Metro Police have identified a suspect accused of beating two people to death Tuesday at an apartment complex near Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road.

Frank Interlichhia, 50, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and one count of home invasion, according to jail records.

Officers were called about 12:15 p.m. to the complex in the 5000 block of Palo Verde Road to reports of an agitated, blood-spattered man outside an apartment, police said.

He had been arguing with multiple people in the parking lot and was armed with a baseball bat at some point, police said.

Officers arrested Interlicchia after they found the bodies of a man and woman in an apartment, police said. The victims, believed to be a married couple, took Interlicchia into their apartment about a month ago after he was kicked out of another unit, police said.

They died from apparent blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

Interlacchia is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, jail logs show. No bail has been set.