Rep. Mark Amodei to serve as Trump campaign Nevada chairman

Donald Trump campaign officials say they've named Rep. Mark Amodei as their Nevada state chairman.

Trump said in a statement Wednesday that Amodei has resisted the pull of special interests and will help the Trump campaign keep up momentum in Nevada.

The Republican nominee has kept the race tight with Democrat Hillary Clinton, and is ahead of her in some recent Nevada polling.

Amodei explained his decision by saying the Obama Administration has damaged the country and said he's ready for change.

Amodei is seeking re-election in a safely Republican northern Nevada congressional district that's he's represented since 2011.

He was an early supporter of Jeb Bush before the former Florida governor quit the race, and recently said Trump might be "a smoking black hole" or "the next messiah."