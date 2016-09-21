Stratosphere evacuated after suspicious package found

The Stratosphere has been at least partially evacuated as police and a bomb squad investigate a suspicious package found at the hotel-casino, authorities said.

The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue bomb squad responded to the incident, which was reported about 1:20 p.m.

Nevada's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense task force also was on its way, Metro Police said.

Roads in the immediate area, including Las Vegas Boulevard, have been closed, police said. The boulevard was closed in both directions for three blocks between Sahara and Baltimore avenues.

The area closed is on the south side of the resort, which features a 1,149-foot observation tower and more than 2,400 hotel rooms.

No additional details were immediately available.