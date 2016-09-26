Court orders hearing on new evidence for death row inmate

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has ordered a new hearing for death row inmate Charles Robins to present new evidence that he did not kill an 11-month-old girl in Las Vegas in 1988.

The court said Robbins has evidence from two expert physicians that the child died from scurvy, which weakens blood vessels, and contradicts the findings of the medical examiner that the child died of blunt-force trauma.

The girl’s mother also retracted testimony that she saw Robins abuse her daughter, according to court records. The child was the daughter of Robins’ live-in girlfriend.

The jury at Robins’ trial found him guilty of first-degree murder.

The Supreme Court ordered a hearing to determine if the conviction should be overturned and a new trial conducted.

In a separate case, the court rejected a petition by Robert Byford, sentenced to death in 1994 for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Monica Wilkins, whose body was burned in the desert outside Las Vegas.

The court rejected Byford’s claim that his court-appointed attorney on appeal was ineffective and that the prosecution withheld evidence.