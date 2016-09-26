Eldorado Resorts plans $50 million in Reno casino upgrades

RENO — Eldorado Resorts has announced plans to make more than $50 million in improvements at its three casinos in downtown Reno.

Eldorado Chairman and CEO Gary Carano said Monday the plans include the renovation of 4,100 guest rooms, new restaurants and casino upgrades at the Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus.

The move comes on the heels of last week's announcement that Eldorado Resorts has agreed to buy the Missouri-based Isle of Capri Casinos for $1.7 billion.

The upgrades at the three Reno casinos include a new luxury spa and a New York style pizza place at the Eldorado, and improvements at the race and sports books at the Silver Legacy and Circus Circus.

Carano says the company is pleased to be a leader in the re-emergence of downtown Reno as a "vibrant, growing economy."