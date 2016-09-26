Ex-Verizon worker accused for selling customer phone records

ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors in Alabama say a former Verizon Wireless technician used the company's computers to obtain customers' private call records — plus data showing where customers' phones were — and sold them to an unnamed private investigator.

Newly filed court records accuse Daniel Eugene Traeger of selling the confidential information for more than four years, from 2009 to 2014. Traeger worked in the Birmingham area.

The court records don't say how many customer records were sold, or how they may have been used.

Prosecutors say that shortly after the charges were filed last week, Traeger pleaded guilty to a felony count of unauthorized access to a protected computer as part of a plea deal. His lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message Monday.