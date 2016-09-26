Golden Nugget expands rewards to Landry’s nationwide

Golden Nugget’s 24 Karat Select Club members will be able to redeem comps at all of its affiliated Landry’s restaurants nationwide beginning Oct. 1, the company announced today.

“No other casino in the world has this kind of reach with such a broad range of offerings,” said Tilman Fertitta, the company’s chairman and CEO. “Where else can you play slots in Las Vegas and redeem comps at a restaurant in your hometown? This new benefit is just another way we recognize and reward our loyal players.”

Fertitta, through various wholly owned affiliates, operates five Golden Nugget Hotels and Casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Biloxi, Miss; and Lake Charles, La. Landry’s restaurants include Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Claim Jumper Restaurants, Rainforest Café, Chart House, Oceanaire Seafood Room, Mastro’s Restaurants, Morton’s The Steakhouse and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

Club members must present their membership card and valid ID at any Landry’s restaurant to redeem comps previously earned in the casino. Members may redeem up to $300 in comp dollars per cardholder per day at any noncasino Landry’s restaurant or up to $1,000 at Mastro’s Restaurants. Comp dollars can be combined from multiple Golden Nugget locations and are nontransferrable. Comp dollar limitations vary by casino and will remain unchanged on property.