See the video: Traffic bridge in the Spaghetti Bowl is demolished

The Nevada Department of Transportation had its video cameras rolling this weekend when workers demolished a highway bridge over Symphony Park.

The demolition was part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion, 3.7-mile reconfiguration of the Spaghetti Bowl and the portion of Interstate 15 south to Sahara Avenue. Major additions include through-lanes for high-occupancy vehicles in the middle of I-15, a new flyover bridge connecting those lanes to U.S. 95 and a high-occupancy vehicle interchange.

NDOT reported that the bridge at Symphony Park would be replaced with a similar bridge to the west, designed to create space for the widening of I-15. Work on the new bridge is scheduled to begin this month, with completion anticipated in January 2017.