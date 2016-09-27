Achieva to introduce air-filtration system for casinos at Global Gaming Expo

Special to the Sun

Las Vegas marketing firm Achieva Group & Partners LLC will unveil a system to reduce secondhand tobacco smoke on casino floors this week at the Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

The PurAPlay digital clean air system, which uses the company’s Smoke Away advanced-filtration technology, is designed to sit between slot and video poker machines in slot areas. Four other models will also be available for table games.

Tom Tanner, president of Achieva Group., said the patent-pending multistage composite filter technology is engineered for the particulates and gases in secondhand smoke. Unlike other air-purification systems, which allow secondhand smoke to linger in the air before capturing it, Smoke Away prevents the release of secondhand smoke by vacuuming it from the cigarette and the smoker, Tanner said. The air then passes through the filter, with clean air released into the environment.

An advertising platform devised to generate revenue for casino operators is included, said Tanner, who is also president of New Jersey-based EP&S International, the sole manufacturer of PurAPlay and Smoke Away.

“We’ve added a lot of bells and whistles to the Smoke Away system to create PurAPlay, which uses a digital out-of-home advertising platform to reach gaming consumers,” Tanner said. “There’s a static LCD screen, as well as a platform that allows sponsors to loop their advertisements through digital screens. Casinos can sell that ad space, which provides them with an opportunity to pay for the rental of the PurAPlay units.”

Tanner said advertisements are arranged by Achieva’s partners and advertising affiliates, which include Greenspun Media Group (publisher of the Las Vegas Sun and Vegas Inc), with content arranged by the casino’s marketing department. The casinos then receive a percentage of the advertising revenue.

PurAPlay units also feature a detachable ashtray cradle, a USB port and a drink holder. Units designed for table games also include a limits sign that displays minimum and maximum bets.

Tanner said the system will reduce maintenance costs on the slot machines themselves, and

cleaner air promotes a more comfortable casino environment to keep gamers engaged for longer periods of time.

“The political lobby against tobacco smoke has been effective at raising awareness to the dangers of secondhand smoke, and is now a political reality for casino operators,” he said, adding that the debate is also emotionally fueled. “The result is that casino operators are on the defensive with players and guests, and more so with employees. The Smoke Away and PurAPlay systems demonstrate a bona fide goodwill gesture and concern for a healthy gaming environment.”

Tom Tanner said Smoke Away and PurAPlay are distributed by a select network, including SUZOHAPP, Genesis Gaming Solutions, TCSJohnHuxley and Ceronix Inc./Trent. The new PurAPlay system will be presented at the distributors’ booths at the Global Gaming Expo.