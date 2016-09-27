Las Vegas Sun

September 27, 2016

Coroner identifies customer killed in Starbucks shooting

Metro Police officers block Rainbow Boulevard after a shooting at the Starbucks on South Rainbow Boulevard near Warm Springs Road Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. One man was killed after the shooting in the Starbucks, police said.

Pedro Jose Garcia

Metro Police

Pedro Jose Garcia

Authorities are identifying a coffee shop customer killed in a weekend shooting in a Starbucks in Las Vegas, where police say it doesn't appear that he knew the accused gunman.

The Clark County coroner said today that 41-year-old Aleksandr Khutsishvili died Sunday of a gunshot to the chest.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the shooting may have been a random act by an agitated gunman who exchanged angry words with Khutsishvili before the shooting.

Witnesses have said 34-year-old Pedro Jose Garcia entered the store after his payment card was declined at the drive-thru window, and shot twice into the ceiling before shooting Khutsishvili.

Garcia is jailed pending a court appearance on murder, robbery, burglary and weapon charges.

It's not clear yet if Garcia has an attorney.

