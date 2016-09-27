Coroner identifies customer killed in Starbucks shooting

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 | 1:28 p.m.
Authorities are identifying a coffee shop customer killed in a weekend shooting in a Starbucks in Las Vegas, where police say it doesn't appear that he knew the accused gunman.
The Clark County coroner said today that 41-year-old Aleksandr Khutsishvili died Sunday of a gunshot to the chest.
Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the shooting may have been a random act by an agitated gunman who exchanged angry words with Khutsishvili before the shooting.
Witnesses have said 34-year-old Pedro Jose Garcia entered the store after his payment card was declined at the drive-thru window, and shot twice into the ceiling before shooting Khutsishvili.
Garcia is jailed pending a court appearance on murder, robbery, burglary and weapon charges.
It's not clear yet if Garcia has an attorney.