Coroner identifies customer killed in Starbucks shooting

Authorities are identifying a coffee shop customer killed in a weekend shooting in a Starbucks in Las Vegas, where police say it doesn't appear that he knew the accused gunman.

The Clark County coroner said today that 41-year-old Aleksandr Khutsishvili died Sunday of a gunshot to the chest.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the shooting may have been a random act by an agitated gunman who exchanged angry words with Khutsishvili before the shooting.

Witnesses have said 34-year-old Pedro Jose Garcia entered the store after his payment card was declined at the drive-thru window, and shot twice into the ceiling before shooting Khutsishvili.

Garcia is jailed pending a court appearance on murder, robbery, burglary and weapon charges.

It's not clear yet if Garcia has an attorney.