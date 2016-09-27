Democrat Jacky Rosen on TV with first campaign ad

Democratic congressional candidate Jacky Rosen is up on television with her first ad today, a 30-second biographical spot highlighting her experience as a computer programmer and leader of a Henderson synagogue.

The ad, called “Solutions,” features Rosen showing off a solar panel project at her synagogue, which she calls a “smart solution to rising energy costs.”

Rosen says she will work with Democrats and Republicans to find “smart solutions” to improve education, help the economy and bolster the renewable energy sector.

“I approve this message because I know we can find smart solutions, even in Washington,” Rosen says.

Rosen is running against Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Democrats hold a narrow, 6,000-person voter registration advantage in the district, which stretches from Summerlin to Henderson and the entire southern tip of Nevada.