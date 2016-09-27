Don’t vote for Hardy or Heck

Cresent Hardy and Joe Heck have both shown that their loyalties lie with the Republican Party and not with the residents of Nevada, as evidenced by the fact that the Republican Party has seen fit to run negative and false ads against their opponents instead of letting them run on their records.

Both voted in lockstep with the party, with no interest in compromising on any issue. Their elections would mean more of the same in Washington and absolutely nothing getting done. The “Party of No” cannot be allowed to return to Washington. There is work that needs to be done, including protecting Social Security, improving our infrastructures, fixing Veterans Affairs, etc.

Please do not return these men to Washington. They do not deserve to be there.