Marilyn Monroe’s dresses, letters, checkbook to go on sale

BEIJING — Glamorous dresses Marilyn Monroe wore in her movies as well as handwritten notes and letters will soon be up for sale.

Dozens of the items the iconic actress left to a friend and mentor were in Beijing on Tuesday for a private viewing for Chinese collectors. More than 1,200 items, including Monroe's shoes, purses, cosmetics and jewelry, will be auctioned in Los Angeles in November.

The 1950s actress achieved fame as a sex symbol yet led a troubled life and died at just 36. Having become a pop culture icon, her fame spanned the globe. The personal items up for auction, some expressing her inner thoughts, may invite new readings of the screen legend in the world as well as in China, a country she never visited.