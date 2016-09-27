Navy investigates sailor who didn’t salute national anthem

HONOLULU — The Navy has investigated the case of a sailor who didn't salute as the national anthem played during a recent morning flag-raising at Pearl Harbor.

U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesman Senior Chief Petty Officer Joel Cesar said Tuesday it's up to the sailor's commander whether she faces any punishment for not saluting on Sept. 19.

The sailor is Petty Officer 2nd Class Janaye Ervin, an intelligence specialist in the Navy Reserve. She was recently in Hawaii for about two weeks for an exercise.

Erwin is assigned to the Navy Operational Support Center at North Island, California. The command didn't immediately return a call seeking comment. Erwin didn't respond to a message sent to a Facebook account in her name. A phone number for her was not listed.

The Navy's protocol handbook says sailors in uniform must salute during the anthem.