Police: Man accused of killing wife initially said victim was a stranger

A man accused of killing his wife told a 911 dispatcher that a woman he didn’t know was “sick and hurt” at his home, according to a Henderson Police arrest report.

Michael Kaplan, 48, later said the woman was his wife, Amanda Kaplan, 30, and that he wasn’t sure if he had hurt her on accident or on purpose, the report said.

Officers arrived about 5 a.m. Saturday to the home in the 500 block of Kristin Lane and found the woman’s body in the master bathroom, police said. She apparently had been stabbed in the bedroom with a large kitchen knife, which was found at the scene, and walked to the bathroom, where she died, police said.

Michael Kaplan, who had blood on him, was arrested on a count of murder and was being held at the Henderson Detention Center, police said.

The couple’s children, ages 7,3 and 3 months, were in the house when their mother died but were not hurt, police said. The dispatcher told officers a baby could be heard crying in the background.

The children were being cared for by Clark County Child Protective Services, police said.