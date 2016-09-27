Police shoot, wound man in San Diego area; protesters gather

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police have shot and wounded a man they say was acting erratically in a San Diego suburb and an angry crowd has gathered, contending that the man was black and unarmed.

El Cajon police Lt. Rob Ransweiler says police were called to the parking lot of the Broadway Village Shopping Center shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. He says police were told there was a man acting erratically, such as walking in traffic.

He says one officer apparently shot the man, believed to be about 30 years old, who was taken to a hospital. There's no word on his condition.

He declined to say whether the man was armed.

Other details of the confrontation haven't been released but a crowd of several dozen people gathered to condemn the shooting as unjustified.

No arrests have been made.