Trust in Trump is misplaced

There is so much unreal fodder being spewed by the right-wingers that they are actually beginning to believe it.

The Trumpsters better wake up to reality before it is too late. This liar has all of you fooled. You know he is a bigot, yet you listen to the likes of those who are still fighting the Civil War.

For the past few elections the majority of you constantly sang the praises of President Ronald Reagan. Now you cheer for a man who would make Reagan roll over in his crypt.

You work hard and pay your taxes that are needed for our economic survival, yet you proudly stand behind a bankrupter who has bilked billions out of working folks to line his pockets and is too ashamed to reveal his taxes. You stand behind a man who promises to bring jobs back to America and build a wall to keep out those that he employs in the foreign companies that produce his products.

You stand behind a man who calls his opponent “Lying Hillary,” but when fact-checked, he is nothing but a habitual liar. You stand behind a man who is possibly the least qualified person in history to be president of the United States and commander in chief of our military.

I had high-security clearance when I served my military obligation. Donald Trump doesn’t know anything about our military, and we sure don’t want to give this loser on-the-job training.