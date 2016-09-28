‘ All My Children’ creator Agnes Nixon dies at 93

Chris Pizzello / AP

LOS ANGELES — Agnes Nixon, the creative force behind the popular TV soap operas "One Life to Live" and "All My Children," has died.

ABC said that her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Sarah Nixon, confirmed her death. She died Wednesday in Haverford, Pennsylvania, at age 93, according to the McConaghy Funeral Home.

Her age, reported elsewhere as 88, was confirmed by her survivors and was included in the death certificate, a McConaghy spokesman said.

Nixon created, wrote and produced the long-running ABC daytime serials.