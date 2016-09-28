Chance for thunderstorms later today

Courtesy of Corey Levitan

Las Vegas was peppered with light rain showers this morning and there is a small chance for thunderstorms this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

This morning’s showers swept westward across the valley but only produced a couple hundredths of an inch of rain, according to the weather service. Places with the most rain included Blue Diamond, Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston.

There is a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms later today, with a slightly higher chance at higher elevations, according to the weather service.