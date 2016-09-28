Las Vegas Sun

September 28, 2016

Currently: 83° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Chance for thunderstorms later today

Image

Courtesy of Corey Levitan

A fully formed rainbow is seen in Summerlin after rain showers passed over the valley on Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2016.

By (contact)

Las Vegas was peppered with light rain showers this morning and there is a small chance for thunderstorms this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

This morning’s showers swept westward across the valley but only produced a couple hundredths of an inch of rain, according to the weather service. Places with the most rain included Blue Diamond, Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston.

There is a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms later today, with a slightly higher chance at higher elevations, according to the weather service.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy