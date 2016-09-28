Court orders new sentencing for defendants in racketeering case

CARSON CITY — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today ruled that a District Court judge didn’t follow the proper guidelines in sentencing four people involved in the theft of $485 million from a bank in China and laundering part of it through Las Vegas casinos.

The court said the judge erred in enhancing part of the sentences and the amount of restitution ordered at a May 2009 hearing. Two former managers of the Bank of China and their wives must return to court for resentencing.

Xu Chao Fan was sentenced to 25 years in prison and Xu Guo Jun received a 22 year term.

Their wives, Wan Fang Kuang and Xu Ying Yi, were each sentenced to eight years for helping their husbands and have completed their prison and parole terms, according to court records. They are due in court, however, for the recalculation of the restitution.

The four were convicted of racketeering, money laundering, international transportation of stolen money and passport fraud.

The theft of the funds began in 1991 and continued until October 2004, according to court records.

Evidence at trial showed the two former bank managers hid the money in shell corporations. The government maintained there were a number of large transactions at Las Vegas casinos, including bets ranging from $20,000 to $80,000, according to the records.

The money was also laundered through numerous banks accounts in the United States, according to court records.

This is the second time the case has been sent back to the court in Las Vegas for sentencing. The court said there were “material errors” in calculating the range of sentences available in the guidelines.