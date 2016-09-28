Nevada taxable sales up 3 percent in July

CARSON CITY — Sales of furniture and construction material were strong in July in Clark County, but overall taxable sales inched up just 1.6 percent from the same month last year.

The Nevada Department of Taxation reported today that taxable sales totaled $3.2 billion in Clark County, with a 12.7 percent gain in furniture sales and an 8.4 percent increase in building supplies.

Statewide, taxable sales were $4.4 billion, up 3 percent.

Storey County reported a 156.6 percent gain, due mainly to items purchased for a Tesla battery plant. Sales fell 37.6 percent in Esmeralda County and 20 percent in Churchill County.

In Clark County, vehicle sales rose 3.2 percent; electronics and appliance stores sales were up 5.4 percent; and bars and restaurants reported a 5.8 percent increase in sales compared to July 2015. Sales in clothing stores declined 3.2 percent.

The state collected $87.6 million from its share of the sales tax, which is $2.2 million less than anticipated.