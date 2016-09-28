Worker dies 2 weeks after fall at Nevada mine

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 | 10:42 a.m.
ELKO — A miner who spent two weeks on life support after falling off equipment at a Nevada mine has died.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports 60-year-old Richard Duff fell off a piece of heavy equipment on Sept. 15 and hit his head, neck and shoulders.
The national Mine Safety and Health Administration says Duff was unconscious and taken to a local hospital. The agency says he was taken off life support on Monday.
He was a worker at Premier Magnesia Mine near Gabbs, an open pit mine about 50 miles southeast of Reno.
Messages left with the company seeking a comment on the accident were not immediately returned.