Worker dies 2 weeks after fall at Nevada mine

ELKO — A miner who spent two weeks on life support after falling off equipment at a Nevada mine has died.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports 60-year-old Richard Duff fell off a piece of heavy equipment on Sept. 15 and hit his head, neck and shoulders.

The national Mine Safety and Health Administration says Duff was unconscious and taken to a local hospital. The agency says he was taken off life support on Monday.

He was a worker at Premier Magnesia Mine near Gabbs, an open pit mine about 50 miles southeast of Reno.

Messages left with the company seeking a comment on the accident were not immediately returned.