Court issues report to curb abuses in guardianship

A committee has recommended extensive changes to the law that protects those who are placed in the care of guardians who sometimes steal their money or abuse them.

The committee released its 236-page report Thursday that calls for law enforcement to pursue criminal investigations where there have been abuses and to provide independent experts to help judges in administrating the guardian cases.

The 27-member committee is under the auspices of the Nevada Supreme Court.

The 2015 Legislature tightened regulations after hearing complaints that guardians were pilfering some money from their clients and not meeting their health needs.

The recommendation of the committee calls for appointment of attorneys for all those who may be in need of protection and for district courts to clear up the backlog of guardianship cases.

Justice James Hardesty headed the committee that called for a law setting up a Bill of Rights for those placed in guardianships. It suggests a law clarifying the management and administration of a person’s estate and private property and calls on the court to set up a plan for protective care.

Attorneys hired by guardians should receive a “reasonable” fee for their work, according to the committee. And there should be mediation in contested guardianship proceedings.

The committee also suggested applying for federal grants to improve Nevada’s guardianship program.