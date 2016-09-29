Dad charged with attacking youth baseball coach with bat

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 | 6:31 p.m.
PASADENA, Calif. — Authorities say a man from Pasadena has been charged with going after a youth baseball coach with a bat for benching his son.
Los Angeles County prosecutors say 30-year-old Miguel Mejia (may-HEE'-ah) was charged with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say that on Tuesday Mejia got into an argument with his son's coach during a game at a park in Pasadena.
They say he went after the coach with the bat and took a swing. But he was stopped by other parents before he could do serious damage.
He could get four years in prison.
A message seeking comment left at a number listed for Mejia was not immediately returned.