Fire at dental clinic does $50,000 in damage

A fire at a dental clinic early this morning caused $50,000 in damage, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Nobody was injured.

Firefighters responded about 12:10 a.m. to U.S. Dental Group, 4956 E. Tropicana Ave., near South Nellis Boulevard, where smoke was coming from the roof, officials said.

Firefighters put out the blaze within about 30 minutes, officials said. Southwest Gas and Nevada Energy were notified to assist with utilities.

Nobody was inside the business at the time of the fire, which is under investigation, officials said.