Help wanted: Election Day poll workers needed in Clark County

The Clark County Election Department is seeking 350 people to work at voting polls on Election Day, Nov. 8, according to Clark County officials.

To serve as a poll worker, individuals must be registered to vote in Clark County and be able to work about 15 hours, officials said. They will also be required to attend a training class and pass an evaluation.

Candidates and relatives of candidates are not allowed to serve as poll workers. The department would like to recruit at least 100 people who are fluent in Spanish; those who are fluent in Tagalog are always wanted, officials said. About 2,900 people have already signed up to be poll workers.

Poll workers will be paid $120. Applications are available online through the Clark County Election Department website at here. Those interested may also call the Election Department at 702-455-2815 for more information.