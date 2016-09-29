Las Vegas airport passenger count up 4.8 percent so far in 2016

Officials in Las Vegas are reporting another monthly increase in the number of people using McCarran International Airport in August, and say passenger traffic is up 4.8 percent for the first eight months of 2016.

The Clark County Department of Aviation reported Thursday that nearly 4.1 million arriving and departing passengers came through McCarran in August — up 2.3 percent from the same month in 2015.

So far this year, the nation's ninth-busiest airport has tallied nearly 32 million passengers.

That puts it on pace to host more than the 45 million passengers it handled last year.

McCarran handled a record 48 million passengers in 2007.

The number of international passengers ticked up slightly in the first eight months of 2016 compared with last year, at just over 2.3 million.