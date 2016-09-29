Life with Trump would be ‘great’

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 | 2 a.m.
View more of the Sun's opinion section
It has finally set in that Donald Trump will be even more than he currently is, and better yet, we will live in such a great country that nobody will ever leave and will want to live forever. I have made a list of what we will have: All products will be made in USTrumpia, all cars will be Trumpmobiles, we eat Trumpsteak, we pay Trumptax ($0) just like our leader, we will be a Trumpmilitary so great, all wars will end or we will crush them because the Great Brain knows all there is about military actions.
Our best friends: Russia — no, Korea. Everyone will be nuclear, so no wars. And last but not least there will be no climate change because the Brain is no scientist. I could go on, but my heart is pounding so fast and I just made an appointment with my barber to color my hair orange.
I will now awaken from my dream of utopia and have a drink. Can we vote now?