Life with Trump would be ‘great’

It has finally set in that Donald Trump will be even more than he currently is, and better yet, we will live in such a great country that nobody will ever leave and will want to live forever. I have made a list of what we will have: All products will be made in USTrumpia, all cars will be Trumpmobiles, we eat Trumpsteak, we pay Trumptax ($0) just like our leader, we will be a Trumpmilitary so great, all wars will end or we will crush them because the Great Brain knows all there is about military actions.

Our best friends: Russia — no, Korea. Everyone will be nuclear, so no wars. And last but not least there will be no climate change because the Brain is no scientist. I could go on, but my heart is pounding so fast and I just made an appointment with my barber to color my hair orange.

I will now awaken from my dream of utopia and have a drink. Can we vote now?