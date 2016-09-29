Man killed, officer hurt in Kingman shooting

A man was killed and a Kingman police officer was seriously wounded in a shooting this morning, according to Arizona authorities.

Kingman officers were serving a stolen-property search warrant about 9:30 a.m. at a house in the 1700 block of Miami Avenue, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas, said Bullhead City police, who are handling the investigation.

At some point during the search, Jeffrey Clair Cave, 53, shot at officers, wounding one, police said. Police returned fire, killing him.

The officer, who has undergone surgery, was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said.

Protocol calls for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings, police said. Further details were not available.