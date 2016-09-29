Las Vegas Sun

Man taken into custody after barricade situation

A man was taken into custody early this morning after he barricaded himself in a home near Bruce Street and Charleston Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a man shooting a handgun in the 200 block of Circle Drive, police said. When officers arrived, a man ran inside a home in the 200 block of South Circle Drive, police said.

He was taken into custody several hours later, police said.

A couple of other people also were in the home but came out as instructed by SWAT officers, police said. No additional details were immediately available.

