Nevada casino revenue down 5 percent in August

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.
State officials say Nevada gambling revenue was down 5 percent in August after Las Vegas Strip revenues took a sizeable dip.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday that the state's casinos won just $861 million in August.
Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip fell 15 percent year-over-year, to $450 million. Downtown Las Vegas winnings notched up 7 percent to $43 million.
Reno casino revenue stayed virtually flat at $51 million.
South Lake Tahoe revenue rose 27 percent to $24 million in August.
The state collected $48 million in tax money based off the August winnings, which is down 8 percent from the same time last year.