Nevada casino revenue down 5 percent in August

State officials say Nevada gambling revenue was down 5 percent in August after Las Vegas Strip revenues took a sizeable dip.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday that the state's casinos won just $861 million in August.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip fell 15 percent year-over-year, to $450 million. Downtown Las Vegas winnings notched up 7 percent to $43 million.

Reno casino revenue stayed virtually flat at $51 million.

South Lake Tahoe revenue rose 27 percent to $24 million in August.

The state collected $48 million in tax money based off the August winnings, which is down 8 percent from the same time last year.