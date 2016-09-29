Man fleeing police killed by big rig on freeway

Police say a man sought for questioning in a shooting case was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer when he tried to run across a Las Vegas freeway with officers in pursuit.

Officer Larry Hadfield says the fatal crash happened a little before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on busy U.S. 95 near Flamingo Road.

The freeway was closed in both directions southeast of downtown Las Vegas following the crash.

Hadfield says detectives investigating a shooting last week wanted to talk to the man, but he failed to stop for a marked patrol car and then got out of his vehicle and ran on the freeway.

Hadfield says the Sept. 22 shooting left a man wounded in a parking area of a mobile home park on Boulder Highway, about 2 miles from where Thursday's chase occurred.