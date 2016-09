Road work to close lanes on eastbound 215 Beltway at Decatur

Friday morning commuters should avoid eastbound 215 Beltway at South Decatur Boulevard unless they want to be stuck in heavy traffic, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

That's because crews are scheduled to shut down all but one lane for "emergency repairs" to bridge gaps, RTC said. The lane restrictions are set from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The same closure occurred Thursday on westbound lanes in that area, RTC said.