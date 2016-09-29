Tort reform would end cycle of damage in our nation

The end of America as we have known it has occurred, with no possibility of repair.

The number of manufacturing jobs has fallen to only 12 million, while the number of forcibly unionized government “workers” has reached 22 million. Now add to this number the total of 1.2 million lawyers — of whom at least 150,000 are trial-lawyer hyenas carefully watching for any new apparatus, medicine or useful gizmo to jump and sue the manufacturers and distributors for totally invented damages in multibillion-dollar lawsuits.

If the scam works, they cash in — and if it does not work, they just walk away and look for the next “victim” of that “capitalist greed.” One can judge how profitable this scam is by watching those unending “victim”-trolling TV ads by the trial lawyers. America is the only civilized country where such things happen; in every other civilized country, the losing legal side is automatically charged with all the costs of the successful defense, direct and indirect. Great Britain, Japan and Germany together have only 24,000 such trial lawyers. What this country needs most is tort law reform. Loser pays!