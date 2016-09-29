Wingstop Player of the Week: Spring Valley QB Moore a dual-threat

Jesse Granger

The Spring Valley High football team is off to a slow start this season with just one victory in three games.

The same can’t be said for Grizzlies quarterback KC Moore.

Not only does the senior lead the team in passing yards each game, he usually leads them in rushing yards, too.

“It’s so nice to have,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said. “You always wonder if you’re going to have a kid that can handle kind of load. With high school quarterbacks it’s hard because you never know if you’re going to have that guy that can handle all of it but we definitely do with KC.”

Moore completed 27-of-41 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 70 yards and a score on the ground last week against Virgin Valley to be named the Wingstop Player of the Week.

“Our line was doing their job blocking and giving me a chance to get rid of the ball,” Moore said, “and the receivers were catching everything coming their way.”

The Grizzlies fell to the Bulldogs 24-20, but have plenty of positives to build off of as the season progresses and they begin league play today against Sierra Vista.

“(Moore) has been more accurate throwing the ball,” Teal said. “He’s been thriving in the offense after putting in all of the hard work during the summer.”

Moore rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-13 win over Sunrise Mountain on Sept. 9.

“He’s just being so much more cognizant of what he needs to do with the football. His read progressions have been so much better,” Teal said. “Knowing when to keep the ball and when to give it on option plays.”

The Grizzlies will need Moore to keep up the stellar play to reach their goals for the year. Although its their first year in Division 4A, the Southwest league is wide open behind Bishop Gorman.

“We knew we’d be in the league with the No. 1 team in the country,” Teal said. “We knew making that jump would be pretty daunting but we thought we got a pretty good draw in the league. We sat down and we talked with KC and some other seniors and we think our skill set can help us beat those other five teams that we need to beat.”

Teal says the team’s goal is to finish in second place in the league, and the Grizzlies will have to start that tonight when they take on undefeated Sierra Vista in their league opener.

“We have a challenge coming up this week,” Moore said. “We should be alright. I’ve become more of a leader and I just have to make the right decision every time.”

