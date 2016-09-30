2 appointed to fill Assembly vacancies before special session

The Clark County Commission appointed two new lawmakers at a special meeting this morning ahead of a special legislative session to consider a tax increase to build a football stadium in Las Vegas.

In two unanimous votes, commissioners appointed former Assemblywoman Stephanie Smith and Republican Assembly leadership-backed applicant Kyle Stephens to two vacant Assembly seats in Southern Nevada.

The seats were left vacant after Democratic Assemblywoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick was appointed to the Clark County Commission by Gov. Brian Sandoval last summer and Republican Assemblyman Erv Nelson left his seat and moved to a different district to run for state Senate.

In total, seven people applied to represent Kirkpatrick’s district in the northwest valley, and three applied to represent Nelson’s district in the western valley.

Sandoval has said he plans to call a special session between Oct. 7 and 13 to consider the funding proposal for the NFL stadium. The Legislature is also expected to consider a tax increase to fund the expansion and renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center and funding to increase police presence on the Strip.