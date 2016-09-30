Air qualify advisory issued for blowing dust

An air quality advisory has been issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday morning because of expected high winds and blowing dust, according to the Clark County Department of Air Quality.

Officials sent notices to construction site operators in the Las Vegas Valley urging them to take precautions to prevent blowing dust.

People with respiratory diseases, such as bronchitis and asthma, especially children and the elderly, are encouraged to stay indoors, officials said.

Air quality officials recommend the following precautions:

• Drive slowly on unpaved roads.

• Don’t take shortcuts across vacant lots.

• Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

• Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air.

• Keep windows closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

• Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

For more information and to monitor current conditions, click here.