October 1, 2016

Defense emerges as Basic comes back to thwart Silverado

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Basic High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Richard Schmidt, De’Shawn Eagles, Aaron Mcallister, and Jacob Fulton.

Basic has spent most of the season trying to get its defense to play as well as its explosive offense.

It might have finally happened in the second half of Southeast division opener against Silverado. The Wolves shut out the Skyhawks in the second half to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit and post a 27-17 victory.

“We went into halftime and made a couple adjustments,” Basic coach Jeff Cahill said. “We adjusted some zones we were running and stuffed an extra guy in the box.”

The Wolves forced and recovered a fumble on one of their first plays of the second half, setting up a touchdown pass from Aaron McAllister to Jordan Gallegos to give them a lead they never relinquished. McAllister had connected on a 50-yard pass to Frank Harris moments before to give Basic points on its opening drive of the second half.

Basic’s final points came on a pass to DeShawn Eagles from McAllister, who threw for four more touchdowns on the night to bring his season total to 22 touchdowns in five games.

“He’s playing really great,” Cahill said. “He had a lot of pressure in the first half that was tough for him but he regrouped and gave us all we needed in the second half.”

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

