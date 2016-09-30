Desert Pines struggles, still beats Mojave 20-0

Only at an elite high school football program could a 20-point shutout victory be considered an off night.

That was the case for Class 3A state championship favorite Desert Pines, which beat Mojave 20-0 despite playing one of its worst games of the season.

“We were really choppy,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said. “We didn’t look good on offense. We couldn’t pop the big one like we normally do.”

Special teams had to pop the biggest one of the night. Desert Pines’ first score came when Gabriel Lopez scooped a punt blocked by Tony Fields and returned it for a touchdown. Isaiah Morris scored the rest of the Jaguars’ points, first on a rushing touchdown and then on a 40-yard pass from quarterback Randal Grimes.

“It wasn’t our best night,” Rodriguez said. “They played pretty well. They did a good job running to the ball and tackling.”

