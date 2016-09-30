Las Vegas Sun

October 1, 2016

Durango stops late 2-point conversion attempt to hold off Bonanza

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Durango High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Jayson Johnson, Alhaji Kamara, Byron Simmons, and Venny Sandoval.

The Durango High football team never trailed Bonanza today in a 21-20 victory. But with less than a minute remaining, Bonanza was a 2-point conversion away from winning the game.

Durango stopped Bonanza’s rushing attempt to the right side of the line, holding on for a one-point victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.

“There is so much we have to work on, but it’s better than being 0-4,” Durango coach Matt Gerber said.

Alhaji-Ibrahim Kamara rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown for Durango. It led 13-0 in the first half after T.K. Fotu returned a blocked punt about 40 yards for a touchdown.

Durango didn’t win a game last season. Now, it’s undefeated in September. Next week, they play Clark looking to continue the streak.

“We talked to them all week about it: They have to learn to focus better in practice,” Gerber said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

