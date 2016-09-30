Durango stops late 2-point conversion attempt to hold off Bonanza

The Durango High football team never trailed Bonanza today in a 21-20 victory. But with less than a minute remaining, Bonanza was a 2-point conversion away from winning the game.

Durango stopped Bonanza’s rushing attempt to the right side of the line, holding on for a one-point victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.

“There is so much we have to work on, but it’s better than being 0-4,” Durango coach Matt Gerber said.

Alhaji-Ibrahim Kamara rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown for Durango. It led 13-0 in the first half after T.K. Fotu returned a blocked punt about 40 yards for a touchdown.

Durango didn’t win a game last season. Now, it’s undefeated in September. Next week, they play Clark looking to continue the streak.

“We talked to them all week about it: They have to learn to focus better in practice,” Gerber said.

