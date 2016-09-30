Las Vegas Sun

October 1, 2016

Eldorado on path to reaching goals after notching first win of the season

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Eldorado High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Francisco Ceja, Anthony Silva, and Jaime Rangel.

Despite an 0-5 start to the season, Eldorado coach Robert Cutts never saw his team lose focus.

The Sundevils’ refusal to feel down or stop working paid off Friday night as they stomped Rancho 27-8 for their first win of the season.

“We stayed working toward our goal, which is to break our playoff streak,” Cutts said. “And now it seems within reach.”

Running back Anthony Silva paced Eldorado with 114 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jaime Rangel produced a couple big plays, throwing for 149 yards and a touchdown.

The defense also forced five turnovers, leaving Cutts to believe the Sundevils left some points on the field by not converting them into scores.

“Our kids have rebuilt our program from the ground up and not having that win until now is kind of bittersweet,” Cutts said. “But now that we’ve got that elusive win, we can move forward.”

