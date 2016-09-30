Fallen officer’s face to appear on ignition interlock devices

Brian Witte / Associated Press

The face of a police officer killed by a drunken driver will appear on ignition interlock devices installed in the vehicles of Maryland motorists convicted of a DUI.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2dwjnRB) a postage stamp-sized sticker bearing Officer Noah Leotta's picture will be attached to the devices to remind drivers of the 24-year-old Montgomery County officer who was struck and killed by a drunken driver at a sobriety checkpoint in December.

The sticker coincides with "Noah's Law," which goes into effect Oct. 1 and is named after Leotta. The law expands the requirements for convicted drunken drivers to blow into the devices to prove they haven't drunk too much alcohol before their cars will start.

The law will also significantly increase driver's license suspension periods.