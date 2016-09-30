Flowers rushes for 300 yards in Del Sol win

The Del Sol High football team didn’t play one senior on offense tonight against host Boulder City High.

That didn’t matter. Junior running back Taariq Flowers was all they needed.

Flowers rushed for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Titan Williams rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dragons win 39-7.

Darrion Webb added an interception return for Del Sol, which moves to 1-1 in the 3A Sunrise League. It plays Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley, the league’s top two teams, in the upcoming weeks.

“At times, we were a little sloppy tonight,” Del Sol coach Gary Maki said. “But the kids played hard throughout. There are some things were are going to have to clean up (before playing Virgin and Moapa).”

