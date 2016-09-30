Las Vegas Sun

September 30, 2016

Flowers rushes for 300 yards in Del Sol win

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Del Sol High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Darrion Webb, Barry Williams, Jason Hoyer and Javier Arroyo.

The Del Sol High football team didn’t play one senior on offense tonight against host Boulder City High.

That didn’t matter. Junior running back Taariq Flowers was all they needed.

Flowers rushed for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Titan Williams rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dragons win 39-7.

Darrion Webb added an interception return for Del Sol, which moves to 1-1 in the 3A Sunrise League. It plays Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley, the league’s top two teams, in the upcoming weeks.

“At times, we were a little sloppy tonight,” Del Sol coach Gary Maki said. “But the kids played hard throughout. There are some things were are going to have to clean up (before playing Virgin and Moapa).”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

