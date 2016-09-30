Las Vegas Sun

September 30, 2016

Foothill wins Southeast opener against Coronado

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Foothill High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Jack Reynolds, Brandon Hargis, and Justin Dunlap.

Justin Dunlap had an interception return for a touchdown today for the host Foothill High football team in a 27-9 victory against Coronado in the Southeast League opener for both schools.

“We stuffed them. They couldn’t run the ball,” Foothill coach Marty Redmond said.

Foothill had three first-half turnovers and led just 7-3 at halftime. In the second half it was a different story.

Brandon Hargis had a touchdown reception from Jordan Wilson, and Dylan Mueller and Isaac Oliva had rushing touchdowns for the Falcons.

“Our offense was sharper in the second half,” Redmond said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

