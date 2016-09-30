Foothill wins Southeast opener against Coronado

Justin Dunlap had an interception return for a touchdown today for the host Foothill High football team in a 27-9 victory against Coronado in the Southeast League opener for both schools.

“We stuffed them. They couldn’t run the ball,” Foothill coach Marty Redmond said.

Foothill had three first-half turnovers and led just 7-3 at halftime. In the second half it was a different story.

Brandon Hargis had a touchdown reception from Jordan Wilson, and Dylan Mueller and Isaac Oliva had rushing touchdowns for the Falcons.

“Our offense was sharper in the second half,” Redmond said.

