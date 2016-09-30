Las Vegas Sun

September 30, 2016

Heck, Rubio render aid after West Virginia car crash

David Becker / AP

U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., speaks Thursday, June 2, 2016, during a roundtable event in Henderson.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Nevada Rep. Joe Heck came to the aid of victims of a fatal car crash in West Virginia on Thursday night.

The two lawmakers saw the car accident as they were leaving an event in St. Clairsville, Ohio, and heading back to their hotel. A spokesman for Heck says they pulled over and provided help until first responders arrived.

One person died in the crash.

Rubio says in a statement that he and his wife "send our prayers and condolences to the family of the individual who tragically lost their life."

Heck, who has been an emergency room doctor, is also offering "prayers and condolences to those grieving" and wishing "a speedy recovery to the injured."

Both lawmakers are in competitive Senate races.

