Man struck, killed while running across U.S. 95 identified

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a fleeing shooting suspect who was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer as he ran across U.S. 95 as Lewis William Borland.

Borland, 34, was running on the freeway near Flamingo Road about 11:30 a.m. Thursday after losing control of and crashing his vehicle into a wall while Metro Police detectives trailed him, authorities said.

The officers had tried stopping him in nearby at a residential area, but Borland did not yield and drove away, onto the freeway. He then exited on Boulder Highway before re-entering U.S. 95 before the crash, which police said they saw.

He was struck by a northbound 2012 Freightliner with a trailer attached driven by a 41-year-old North Las Vegas man, police said.

Investigators were attempting to question Borland about a shooting a week prior that left a man critically wounded at an east valley trailer park near the area of the crash, police said.

The crash shut down the freeway in both directions for several hours into the evening.