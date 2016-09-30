Big night from Elijah Kothe helps Faith Lutheran grab first 4A win

The Faith Lutheran High football team trailed Palo Verde by 14 points today in the first half, but rallied behind wide receiver Elijah Kothe’s three-touchdown performance in a 26-21 win.

It’s Faith Lutheran’s first victory in the large-school classification after the former lower-league power was promoted to the 4A classification at the start of this school year.

“It’s a confidence booster for our guys,” Crusaders coach Vernon Fox said. “They have been working hard each and every week.”

The score was tied at 14 at halftime, but Faith Lutheran used an 80-yard touchdown from Sagan Gronauer to Kothe to take the lead for good. Gronauer had a rushing touchdown and 245 passing yards for the Crusaders, who improve to 1-1 in the Northwest League. Kothe finished with six receptions for 162 yards.

“The kids kept fighting,” Fox said. “We had to try to figure a way to find a rhythm.”

For Palo Verde, Jonathan Schofield rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown, and Max Miller-Hooks also scored.

