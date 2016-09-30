Las Vegas Sun

September 30, 2016

Currently: 90° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Police: Gunman tried to rob woman in shopping center parking lot

By (contact)

Detectives are looking for a man Metro Police say tried to rob a woman at gunpoint Tuesday in an east valley shopping center parking lot.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. to the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Bonanza Road, police said.

A woman told investigators she was opening a door on her vehicle when she was approached by a man pointing a short-barreled, silver revolver, demanding that she hand over her purse, police said.

He was deterred when another man yelled at him after hearing the woman scream, police said. Metro released a video of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy