Police: Gunman tried to rob woman in shopping center parking lot

Detectives are looking for a man Metro Police say tried to rob a woman at gunpoint Tuesday in an east valley shopping center parking lot.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. to the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Bonanza Road, police said.

A woman told investigators she was opening a door on her vehicle when she was approached by a man pointing a short-barreled, silver revolver, demanding that she hand over her purse, police said.

He was deterred when another man yelled at him after hearing the woman scream, police said. Metro released a video of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.